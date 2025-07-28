What Is Jeep Badge Of Honor And How Does The Program Work?
With origins charting back to the United States' efforts during World War II, Jeep has become the very definition of a true American automobile brand. That fact largely remains true, as Jeep still manufactures a significant number of vehicles in U.S. production facilities. And in the decades since the first civilian models rolled off the line in Toledo, Ohio, Jeep has become a legit brand of choice for those who live for life on the trail.
Whether you count yourself in that group, or are plotting out your first off-road adventure, you may be aware that certain websites and online forums can play a key role in helping you figure out where to get your wheels dirty. But you might not know that Jeep has also introduced a program geared towards not only keeping you and fellow Jeep owners in the know about the many trails you've traveled, but also helping you find new ones worthy of your attention. That program is called Badge of Honor, and it's a rewards system specifically designed to connect anyone who wishes to indulge in the way of the Jeep.
The program is available free of charge, and can be utilized by Jeep owners, as well as any other off-road enthusiast who chooses to participate. Badge of Honor is undertaken with the help of Trails Offroad, whose site provides participants with maps and planning guides for use by off-roaders of all experience levels.
Here's how Jeep's Badge of Honor program works
To participate in Jeep's Badge of Honor program, you'll first need to download the app from either the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. While it may initially look like one of several off-road trailing apps available to enthusiasts, Badge of Honor has a few features that may be of interest to those looking to join the club.
Once you've downloaded the app and registered to be a Badge of Honor player, it's easy enough to take part in the program's off-roading action, which enables you to scope out thousands of trails across the country and tag the ones you're interested in tackling. Each is rated by difficulty, with some of the better-known options singled out by Jeep as Badge of Honor-worthy. If you are uncertain which trails are best suited to your experience level, you can read through reviews from those who've already traveled them. You can even earn points with every new trail you ride.
To do so, you will, of course, need to check in through the app before setting off. After you've logged your run on a Badge of Honor trail, a virtual badge will be awarded commemorating the achievement. If you prefer something more permanent than virtual, you can even claim a physical badge to display on your actual vehicle. However, those badges are reserved for actual Jeep owners, with the company requiring proof of ownership before shipping them out. They are free of charge, but it may take eight to 12 weeks for the badge to arrive at your door.