What Is Jeep Badge Of Honor And How Does The Program Work?

With origins charting back to the United States' efforts during World War II, Jeep has become the very definition of a true American automobile brand. That fact largely remains true, as Jeep still manufactures a significant number of vehicles in U.S. production facilities. And in the decades since the first civilian models rolled off the line in Toledo, Ohio, Jeep has become a legit brand of choice for those who live for life on the trail.

Whether you count yourself in that group, or are plotting out your first off-road adventure, you may be aware that certain websites and online forums can play a key role in helping you figure out where to get your wheels dirty. But you might not know that Jeep has also introduced a program geared towards not only keeping you and fellow Jeep owners in the know about the many trails you've traveled, but also helping you find new ones worthy of your attention. That program is called Badge of Honor, and it's a rewards system specifically designed to connect anyone who wishes to indulge in the way of the Jeep.

The program is available free of charge, and can be utilized by Jeep owners, as well as any other off-road enthusiast who chooses to participate. Badge of Honor is undertaken with the help of Trails Offroad, whose site provides participants with maps and planning guides for use by off-roaders of all experience levels.