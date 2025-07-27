What Does CC Mean On A Lawn Mower & What Size Do You Need?

While cc measurement is crucial to gas mowers, electric units are a different story entirely. There are some powerful electric lawn mowers from major brands, but their power is measured in another way.

Engine cc is measured by the amount of fuel taken in and power generated based on the cylinder size. When looking at electric lawn mowers, however, there is no gas, no engine cylinder, and no traditional engine layout. This means that cc measurement isn't something to go by when looking into electric lawn mowers, so you'll need to look at a few different measurements instead.

Similar to cc measurement is voltage. Generally speaking, both of these forms of measurement are a guide to letting you know what kind of power you can expect out of a mower. As the electric mower market has expanded, various voltage levels have sprung up. On the lower end are those between 24 volts to 48 volts, while more heavy-duty models can reach 80 volts and slightly above. Much like gas mowers , choosing an electric mower based on its voltage level requires looking at your lawn. The thicker, larger, and damper your lawn is, the bigger and higher voltage mower you'll want to get. Overall, it's a good idea to compare gas and electric lawn mowers to see which is the best choice.

No matter how you slice it, power is key to lawn mowing technology. Whether it's cc or voltage measurement, you want to make sure you're going to get enough power from your mower to get your grass cut right.