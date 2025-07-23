The Custom Motorcycle That Was Built For Ozzy Osbourne Two Decades Ago
The recent passing of metal legend Ozzy Ozborne has hit his fans hard. The 76-year-old singer had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years, but the news of his loss has inspired many to take a look back at the man's extraordinary life and some of the various accoutrements that helped define his iconic persona.
When it comes to transportation, Ozzy was perhaps most memorably known for his love of trains (of the crazy variety), but he was also a big fan of motorcycles. He had a collection of custom cruisers and choppers that were specially designed to accentuate the Black Sabbath frontman's Prince-of-Darkness aesthetic. He also owned a Yamaha Banshee ATV that he wrecked over 20 years ago while riding through the woods, resulting in a broken collarbone and six ribs that caused bleeding into his lungs. It seems that even this wasn't enough to break his love of powersports vehicles, however.
It was around this same time that Ozzy got one of his most infamous rides, his Count's Kustoms Chopper. There are a lot of gorgeous motorcycles that are owned by celebrities, but Ozzy's chopper is truly something special. This was a bike that — much like Ozzy himself — was loud, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.
Ozzy Osbourne's iconic Count's Kustoms chopper
Ozzy's chopper was one of the first major projects that the Las Vegas-based Count's Kustoms made. This is the shop founded by "Counting Cars'" Danny "the Count" Koker, and they built this bike for Ozzy just a few years after the company was founded. This chopper has a crazy long Sugar Bear springer front end that attaches near the bottom of the front wheel, fully chrome handlebars with vein-like textured grips, and a rear fender with a polka-dot Flying V guitar detail modeled after the one played by Randy Rhodes, which also serves as the tail and brake light.
Moreover, there's an alligator hide solo seat, diamond cut Count's Kustoms Cross wheels in both front and rear that were custom made by Ego Tripp, an air cleaner with 109 red rubies inlaid in the shape of an iron cross, and, most memorably of all, a custom-made fuel tank in the shape of a gothic cross with Ozzy's name stamped across the center in fiery gold lettering. It even has a red light on the underside that could be turned on and off with a switch.
On top of that, it has custom pipes, an Evo motor, and a 6-speed transmission. Everything from the chopper's unique frame and its gothic detailing to its darkly bold, black, red, and chrome color scheme all feels distinctly appropriate for the singer.
Ozzy Osbourne's first experience with his chopper
Ozzy and his family were in the midst of filming their reality TV show, "The Osbournes," when he received the motorcycle, capturing so much of the musician's first experience with the bike on television. The artists at Count's Kustoms dropped off the bike at the musician's family home shortly after his home studio was built so he could record the reality show without having to travel to record his music. His colorful language about sums up how he felt about the new chopper.
Not wanting to overstay their welcome, Count's Kustoms left the bike with Ozzy, which led to another memorable moment. Ozzy was looking over the bike and couldn't seem to figure out how to start it, stating that he couldn't find a kick start, and they didn't leave him a key.
Ozzy held onto the bike for several years before returning it to Count's Kustoms so that it could be added to Koker's extensive collection and shared in the shop's showroom.