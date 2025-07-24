Buying Saw Blades? Here's What TPI Means And Why It's Important

If you've ever browsed through saw blades online or at a hardware store, you've probably come across the term TPI. It's short for Teeth Per Inch, and may seem like something you could ignore while making a saw purchase. But on the contrary, TPI plays a huge role in how your blade cuts, how smooth the finish is, and even how long your blade will last. Whether you're cutting wood, metal, or plastic, picking the right TPI can make a clear difference between a clean, easy cut and a ruined workpiece, even in the most professional hands.

TPI simply refers to how many saw teeth are packed into each inch of the blade. While fewer teeth mean faster, rougher cuts, more teeth give you smoother, cleaner finishes, but at a slower cutting speed. Basically, it's a choice between speed and precision. The material you're working with makes a big difference, too. So before you buy a saw blade for your next camping trip or a lengthy DIY project, it's best to know what TPI really means and what number suits your work.