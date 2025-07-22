Are Oldsmobiles Just Chevys? The Brands' Relationship, Explained

By the 1960s, many major automakers had started creating V8s that could be found in all their brands' cars, but GM was still boasting a unique V8 for each division. In Oldsmobile's brochure for its 1977 Delta 88, it mentioned the 350 V8 as an option, which most drivers assumed was the Oldsmobile 350. However, the Delta 88 could have either been the Oldsmobile 350 or the Chevrolet 350, depending where the car was being sold. This was not advertised anywhere except for a very easy-to-miss ordering code — even the engines were hard to tell apart since all GM divisions had started painting their engines blue by 1977.

A quick glance at the Delta 88's brochure also didn't mention the two possible engine choices — in fact, it didn't include a lot of details or specifics at all. But car buyers would soon learn why that was when news stations reported that more than half of the 1977 Delta 88 models had the Chevrolet 350 V8 instead. A man from Chicago, Illinois, had realized his Delta 88 had the Chevrolet 350 when he got the car serviced. He then filed a lawsuit against GM for false advertising due to the brochure's failure to mention this possibility. The court ordered GM to disclose this information, ruling in favor of the customer.