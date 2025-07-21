Can You Use Milwaukee Batteries On Bauer Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are loads of tool brands to choose from these days. Unless you're diligent about sticking with a single one, chances are you've wound up a hodgepodge of a tool collection. You may even have some vintage and potentially valuable power tools in your arsenal as well. There's obviously nothing wrong with piecing together a toolbox comprised of different brands, but there are some drawbacks you should consider before doing so. Not only will the aesthetics of your collection be off, but certain elements won't be compatible.

For example, say you have some Milwaukee power tools and Milwaukee batteries specifically intended to power them. Should you attempt to power Bauer tools with these Milwaukee batteries, you'll be out of luck. Though they may look similar with their black, red, and white color palettes, Milwaukee and Bauer batteries have slightly different connection setups. Therefore, if you tried to attach a Milwaukee battery to a Bauer tool, it wouldn't make a clean, sturdy connection and be able to effectively power the tool. It's inconvenient, but brand tool-battery compatibility is a way for companies to try forcing customers to stick with their line.