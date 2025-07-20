The Overlooked Ryobi Drill Attachment That Makes Pumping Water Easier

There are a lot of situations where a quality water pump might come in handy. These devices can be useful for basic maintenance tasks such as removing the dirty fluid from your fish tank or your water heater, as well as emptying out a pool or hot tub without an accessible drain to prep it for winter storage. They're also good to have around in the event of emergency flooding, be it from the weather or a busted pipe.

Buying a dedicated tool like the Ryobi pole pump or submersible pump for this might seem like a bit of an extravagance if you don't have a regular use for it, though. That's why it's so surprising that more people haven't heard about Ryobi's ⅛-inch Hex Shank Drill Pump. This simple, yet effective attachment can transform nearly any Ryobi drill into a compact, portable water pump that you can use to transport water against gravity's stubborn pull. Such a useful and versatile device seems like an easy win for Ryobi. Yet it seems that this elegant solution has spent most of the time since its launch unnoticed, as it appears to have been quietly lost amid the brand's massive catalog of tools and accessories.

Those who are interested in learning more about this overlooked device might be interested in seeing how it works, what kind of specs it offers, and what reviewers who have had a chance to use it think about its performance.