Why Do Fighter Pilots Give The 'Claw' Hand Signal? Here's What It Means

As so many who have served in the military will attest, the sense of togetherness is absolutely paramount. You and your comrades are part of something vitally important to the defense of a nation, and that's an enormous thing. In a live combat situation, you might be on the ground, dependent on your allies above in their jets to support you. In other situations, the reverse will be true. There's a great sense of pride that comes with serving together, and close bonds are inevitable.

In the U.S. Air Force, one of the largest Air Forces in the world, squadrons have their mascots, which help build this sense of team spirit. They'll often be animals like big cats, which perfectly evoke that sense of agility and power that's pivotal to a fighter squadron. One thing lots of cat species have in common, from panthers to adorable little calicos, is claws that you really wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of.

Squadrons become super attached to their mascots and everything they represent, and seek to express that. There's a quick and easy way to do this in the rush to prepare for takeoff: A hand signal. Misawa Air Base reports that the 13th Fighter Squadron has a panther as a mascot, and that it's a tradition for the squadron to utilize the time-honored 'claw' hand signal. It doesn't attribute any single meaning to the gesture, but the sentiment is obvious: It's a "go, panthers!" motion, a gesture of solidarity and comradeship, a proud tradition like a secret handshake. It's not exclusive to the 13th fighter squadron, however, as you'd probably expect from such a broad and simple gesture. There's a symbolic importance to it, and one that's shared by those who pilot and service the jets alike.