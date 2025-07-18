Why ASRock AMD AM5 Motherboards Are Crashing More Than Other Options

ASRock's AM5 motherboards are supposed to be a budget-friendly option for AMD's Ryzen 7000 and 9000-series processors, but over the past few months, they've been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Owners of Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs and newer Zen 5 chips have reported crashes, failure to POST, and even complete system lockups. A community-run spreadsheet on Reddit tracking these dead or unPOSTable 9800X3Ds shows 157 CPUs being "dead" — not to be confused with the separate issue of 9800X3Ds (reportedly) catching fire due to socket misalignment — out of which 122 occurred on ASRock motherboards, compared to 23 on Asus, eight Gigabyte, and six on MSI.

ASRock recently acknowledged the issue. In a discussion with Gamers Nexus, ASRock VP Chris Lee admitted that most of these crashes were due to unstable DDR5 memory training routines and high default power settings in the BIOS, which allowed the motherboards' Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) settings to push Thermal Design Current (TDC) and Electric Design Current (EDC) values beyond the CPUs' safe limits.

On many ASRock AM5 motherboards, enabling EXPO (AMD's RAM overclocking profile) can also trigger more aggressive PBO behavior, but that still didn't explain why crashes also happened on systems with completely stock memory, suggesting something else to be the problem. ASRock has released multiple BIOS updates to stabilize those voltages and unstable memory behavior, but even with the latest updates, failure reports haven't stopped — and in some cases, CPUs written off as "dead" started working again on motherboards from rival brands.