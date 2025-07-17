Where Are Mini Coopers Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Many of the classic Mini models, under Rover ownership, were produced at the Longbridge plant. This site shut down some time ago, and Mini production has moved to Oxford. Here, Mini manufactures the bulk of their models, including both the three and five-door Hatch, plus the Convertible. It's not just the latest models which have been churned out of this factory either. Rather, the Oxford plant has been instrumental to the Mini's success since the launch of the all-new BMW Mini, specifically since the R50 generation debuted back in 2001.

While much investment is being ploughed into Oxford to expand Mini production, the automaker has turned to factories abroad to produce other models. For example, the Mini Countryman is built at BMW's Leipzig factory in Germany, where it's built alongside BMW's own smaller SUVs, the X1 and X2, while production of Mini's all-electric Aceman and Cooper models is sent further afield.

Specifically, these electrified models are produced in collaboration with Great Wall Motor in China, although plans are already in place to bring the production of these models back home to Oxford by 2026. Not only will this help to boost the strength of Mini's Oxford plant, but it should also help Mini's electric models sell into countries with tariffs on Chinese-made cars, such as into the U.S.