How To Find Which Apps Have Access To Your iPhone Camera (And How To Disable Them)

Apps are what make your iPhone work; without them, it would be little more than a blank slate that you could make calls from, but not much more. The list of must-have apps every iPhone user should install is long, and there are even some paid ones that are worth considering depending on your needs. As convenient as these apps are, many of them have permissions that give them access to your camera, something that could put your privacy at risk. From FaceTime calls and social media posts to QR code scans and even banking apps, if you're like most people, you use your iPhone camera for a lot of things.

What you might not realize is that, along with being useful, the camera is one of the most sensitive features on your device. Once you grant permission for an app to use your camera, it can use it whenever it's open, potentially capturing pictures and videos of you without your knowledge or consent. Apple's iOS is designed to protect user privacy, and apps have to ask for your permission to use your iPhone's camera and tell you why they need to use it. Still, it's quite easy to lose track of how many apps you've allowed to access your camera, so your permissions list might be much longer than you think. The good news is it's not hard to get these permissions under control. All you have to do is review and change your camera permissions.