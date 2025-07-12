No, You Shouldn't Use A Regular Light Bulb In An Oven - Here's Why

If you were to install a regular light bulb in the oven, you run the risk of it failing in the intense heat and shattering, though intense heat isn't the only reason why light bulbs pop or explode. The truth is that certain appliances use special types of bulbs that can withstand more extreme conditions. An oven, for example, often uses incandescent or halogen light bulbs constructed with either heat-resistant aluminum oxide or borosilicate glass. These specialized bulbs operate in environments as hot as 572 degrees Fahrenheit (300 degrees Celsius). Typically, a residential range or wall oven can't exceed 550 degrees Fahrenheit.

A survey conducted by Angi found that 45 percent of respondents keep their homes between 70 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit. Imagine asking your average bulb, which is designed to work in various rooms of the home (often with an ambient temperature in the low '70s), to suddenly adapt to hundreds of degrees hotter.

Beyond greater ambient temperature resistance, a light bulb operating close to food must include some safety considerations. A regular bulb (which isn't designed to be confined next to cooking food) may produce unhealthy byproducts during illumination, whereas specialty bulbs are designed to eliminate this possibility.