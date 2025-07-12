Your Amazon Fire Stick Can Make Your Home Security System Even Better

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great peripheral that lets you stream a variety of content on your TV. The integration of the Silk Browser makes the Fire Stick more capable than many of its peers. But that's not all! The Fire TV Stick can enhance your home security by displaying live home camera footage directly on your TV.

Like other Amazon devices, the Fire TV Stick comes preloaded with Alexa. Apart from handling simple voice commands to play a song or fetch weather updates, Alexa can connect to a wide range of smart devices, including cameras. Once paired, you can view the camera feed on any Amazon device with a display, such as the Echo Show and Fire TV Stick.

Integrating cameras with the Alexa app becomes a game-changer with custom routines. Routines are IFTTT (If This Then That)-type commands that enable you to automate tasks, such as turning the lights on or adjusting the thermostat settings at a specific time.