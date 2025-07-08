Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Meets Modern Lifestyle
Like many products in today's tech landscape, portable monitors often prioritize either form or function, but finding one that delivers both can be challenging. As a leader in the portable monitor space, Arzopa is well aware of what makes a great portable monitor, and its new Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor looks to have that rare combination of performance and aesthetics.
Arzopa took its already fantastic performing Z1FC Portable Monitor and replaced the classic black look of the original with a more modern grey aesthetic. You're still getting the same great 16.1-inch display and 144Hz refresh rate of the original, but now with a fresh coat of paint, designed to elevate the product into lifestyle territory.
The Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor is designed for gamers, creators, professionals on the go, students, and anyone else who wants a second screen that looks amazing in any setting. Not only was Arzopa able to capture the brilliance of the original, but its new grey look pushed this portable monitor to new heights.
Always Ready To Go With A Lightweight Build and a High-Refresh Rate
A product's specs don't always tell the whole story, but in my testing, it was clear that Arzopa nailed it with the Z1FC. This monitor offers a 16.1-inch IPS display that comes with a 1080p resolution and is capable of delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Which makes this more than capable of smooth gameplay, buttery animations, and creative work like photo or video editing.
Creatives out there will love that the Z1FC can display up to 16.7 million colors, is rated for 106% sRGB, and has a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Its 300 nits of brightness allow for easy viewing in just about all environments, giving you that peace of mind when working under harsh overhead lighting.
If you're routinely on the go, the Z1FC Grey is as portable as you can get from a monitor with a 16.1-inch display. Thanks to its 9.3mm thickness and 1.7 lbs of weight, I barely noticed that the Z1FC was even in my bag. There's a built-in kickstand that adjusts from 0 degrees all the way to 80 degrees, allowing you to find that optimal viewing position, which is made even easier due to its surprisingly wide viewing angles.
This portable monitor doesn't just limit you to using it horizontally, as it will happily accommodate a portrait setup. If you routinely read through a lot of documents or code, you know the benefit that comes with having a portrait display. What makes it even better is that it will automatically rotate depending on its orientation.
Plug It In, Power It On, Get To Work
Not only is the Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor an excellent monitor, but its compatibility is where it really earns its keep. The Z1FC comes with two USB-C ports and a mini HDMI port, allowing it to work out of the box with laptops, phones, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or just about anything else with a USB-C or HDMI port. There's also no messing around with drivers as this monitor is all plug-and-play.
The most convenient setup is using a single USB-C cable, but that only works if your device is capable of delivering video and has enough power to run the Z1FC. This setup works perfectly for something like a laptop, allowing you to quickly set up in a cafe without the need for multiple cables. This single cable setup also worked quite well with my Pixel 9 Pro.
If your device doesn't allow for video or can't provide enough power via USB-C, there's a mini HDMI port, which greatly expands what products this monitor can be used with. To take things to the next level, Arzopa includes everything you could need to get this monitor going. In the box, you will find a color-matched sleeve bag, dual USB-C cables, and an HDMI to Mini HDMI cable.
Sleek Enough For Creators, Serious Enough For Gamers
It's clear that Arzopa built the Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor with a wide range of users in mind. Students and professionals will love how easily it slides into a backpack or bag without any extra bulk. Creatives will appreciate the color accuracy, and gamers will enjoy the 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay.
It can be difficult to find a solid middle ground when targeting so many users, but thanks to its solid array of specs and fantastic design, Arzopa nailed it here. Regardless of which style of user you are, the Z1FC Grey will look great. Its versatility allows it to be adaptable, allowing you to go from something like a student to a busy professional without missing a beat.
The kickstand is a real plus here as it doesn't force you to use it in just one orientation. It's sturdy, looks great, and offers the adjustability to keep things comfortable, letting you use it everywhere from a cafe to your office desk.
Elevate Your Setup With Style, Utility, And Portability
My time with the Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor has opened my eyes to a new style of portable monitor. I fall into a number of the categories previously mentioned, and it has been a joy to use. Having a secondary horizontal display was excellent for writing and research. Portrait mode made my coding sessions a lot easier than with just a single screen, and gaming on the 144Hz refresh rate has been fantastic.
Tossing it into my backpack and bringing it to the cafe or library was as seamless as a portable monitor could be, which in large part is thanks to its lightweight stature and need for just one cable. Its beautiful design makes this a product that I was proud to use, and I was never self-conscious about taking it out in public.
You would think that with all the Arzopa Z1FC Grey Portable Monitor has to offer, it would be on the expensive side. This couldn't be further from the truth, and at just $150 on Amazon, it's an amazing value.