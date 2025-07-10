What BSA Stands For: The History Behind The Motorcycle Company's Name

There are certain manufacturers that just love to make a noise. The unmistakable deep throaty growl of the classic Harley-Davidson sound springs to mind, as does the roar of an iconic V8 engine. BSA has been in the business of making noise since 1861, and — after a fifty-year hiatus — it appears the company has roared back into action. BSA might be famous as a historic name in motorcycles, but its history began not as a motorcycle manufacturer but as a supplier of firearms to the British Government. BSA stands for Birmingham Small Arms. It was originally founded when an alliance of arms manufacturers from Birmingham's "gun quarter" banded together to form a company that quickly became the largest arms manufacturer in Europe.

It wasn't until 1903 that the company decided to add the sound of a motorcycle engine to its noise portfolio. This was the year that BSA set up its motorcycle division, and by 1910, the first motorcycle rolled from the production line. However, BSA didn't just rise to dominate the world's motorcycle market by the 1950s; it did so without forgetting its heritage as a manufacturer of guns and munitions. Let's have a closer look at the story of how BSA went from gunpowder to gasoline — and why its roar is being heard once again.