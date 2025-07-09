Apple's Touch Bar Has Been Reimagined Into A Useful USB Gadget
Apple quietly phased out the Touch Bar from its MacBook Pro lineup in 2023. But why did Apple's MacBook Touch Bar never take off? For the longest time, critics and users had a hard time figuring out how to make it useful for more than just basic media controls. It certainly looked slick, but it didn't have much software support and was awkwardly positioned above the keyboard, making it more of a curiosity than a must-have.
The Flexbar is a new version of the Touch Bar that doesn't attempt to alter the keyboard, but instead works in conjunction with it. It is made by the hardware startup ENIAC and funded through Kickstarter, and is not tied to Apple's ecosystem. It connects via USB-C and can be used on macOS, Windows, Linux, iPad, and even Android. You no longer need to use it with a specific MacBook model, as it has evolved into an entirely separate, portable tool that can be used in any workflow.
It's not just a matter of copying and pasting Apple's idea. Flexbar has a 10-inch 2K AMOLED touchscreen with a high resolution and a sleek aluminum case. The price for the early bird? $119, which will rise to $180 at full price. It already looks like the Touch Bar done right, thanks to features that are easy for operators to use and customizable in real time.
The Flexbar does what Apple never could
It seems that Flexbar was designed for power users who juggle multiple apps, devices, and creative tasks simultaneously. The 10-inch AMOLED screen is bright , has a sharp resolution of 2170 x 60, and looks like it runs nice and smoothly. It weighs 200 grams with its stand and is about the same height as a popsicle stick. This makes it light enough to take with you but strong enough to use on a desk. The included magnetic stand and silicone pads that don't slip help it stay in place while you edit video or control a live stream.
FlexbarDesigner, the software that comes with it, is where things get interesting. Users can make their own layouts using buttons, sliders, folders, and even movable widgets. It lets you build by dragging and dropping, record macros, and switch profiles when an app starts. Flexbar adapts to whatever you're doing, whether you're deep in a Premiere Pro timeline or switching between Twitch scenes. There is even support for monitoring data in real-time, along with an SDK for developers who want to take it even further.
The Flexbar is different from the Touch Bar because it can work on its own. You don't need Apple hardware or have to deal with Apple OS updates that leave your device behind. It works like a plug-and-play HID device, which makes it easy to set up on almost any operating system. And with layout switching that knows what apps you're using, it automatically changes tools based on what you're working on.
Flexbar rewrites the Touch Bar's legacy
Apple had a good idea with the Touch Bar, but it didn't work out as planned. It was too small, only worked with macOS, and didn't let power users customize it the way they wanted. Flexbar doesn't just fix those problems; it reinvents the whole idea. You can put it wherever it makes sense, change it for different tasks, and feel each tap thanks to the built-in haptics. It's well-built, moves around, and, most importantly, you have complete control over it.
This isn't just a gimmick for streamers, gamers, and creative people. Flexbar can be a macro pad, a timeline scrubber, a live dashboard, or even a mini app launcher, all at the same time. It recognizes the software you're using and adjusts the layout accordingly. Plus, its plugin-ready design and open SDK mean this thing is built to evolve. It is basically a touchscreen stream deck with a better screen and more features, making it perfect for people who use multiple apps at the same time.
That being said, this is still a Kickstarter project, and like any gadget that is funded by the public, there are risks. ENIAC still hasn't shipped its first product yet, but it has already sent out firmware updates that show it is paying attention to testers. The Flexbar may be a smart gadget you didn't know existed, but the early excitement is a good sign, and the idea is strong.