Apple's Touch Bar Has Been Reimagined Into A Useful USB Gadget

Apple quietly phased out the Touch Bar from its MacBook Pro lineup in 2023. But why did Apple's MacBook Touch Bar never take off? For the longest time, critics and users had a hard time figuring out how to make it useful for more than just basic media controls. It certainly looked slick, but it didn't have much software support and was awkwardly positioned above the keyboard, making it more of a curiosity than a must-have.

The Flexbar is a new version of the Touch Bar that doesn't attempt to alter the keyboard, but instead works in conjunction with it. It is made by the hardware startup ENIAC and funded through Kickstarter, and is not tied to Apple's ecosystem. It connects via USB-C and can be used on macOS, Windows, Linux, iPad, and even Android. You no longer need to use it with a specific MacBook model, as it has evolved into an entirely separate, portable tool that can be used in any workflow.

It's not just a matter of copying and pasting Apple's idea. Flexbar has a 10-inch 2K AMOLED touchscreen with a high resolution and a sleek aluminum case. The price for the early bird? $119, which will rise to $180 at full price. It already looks like the Touch Bar done right, thanks to features that are easy for operators to use and customizable in real time.