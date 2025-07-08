How A Cheap, 3D-Printed Pen May Be Able To Help Diagnose Parkinson's Early

In the U.S., there are approximately a million people living with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that seriously affects body movements, often characterized by tremors. There is no definitive cure for it, but there are medicines that can help control the symptoms. The best route, per experts, is early diagnosis and timely intervention. Diagnosis of Parkinson's is usually done by a healthcare expert, requiring physical and neurological examinations. That's not always feasible, or it's restrictive in terms of the costs involved.

The folks over at the UCLA Henry Samueli School of Engineering and Applied Science have come up with a rather novel — and affordable — solution that promises to detect early signs of motor issues using a specialized 3D-printed pen. The magnetoelastic pen, as the researchers are calling it, "could help detect early signs of Parkinson's by analyzing a person's handwriting." The tip of the pen is made of a special silicon magnetoelastic material, and the ink is also magnetic in nature.

Think of magnetic liquid ink that was once seen as the future of gadgets, or the dark ferrofluid ink in lamps. The most notable aspect of this pen is that it can convert the movements made on a solid surface, and even those in the air, into digital signals that are analyzed by healthcare experts. As part of the pilot test study that involved 16 human volunteers, the smart pen was able to distinguish between healthy individuals and Parkinson's patients with an impressive 96.22% accuracy.