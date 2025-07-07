Can You Use Regular Coolant For A Diesel Engine?

Responsible car ownership means checking your fluid levels at least once or twice a month. If you are a first-time diesel engine owner, you may wonder if it's safe to use regular coolant in your engine. After all, coolant is just antifreeze, right? What many drivers don't realize is that gasoline and diesel engines run on different types of coolant. If you thought otherwise, don't beat yourself up — it's not common knowledge.

Unfortunately, you can't use regular coolant on a diesel engine. Like any other fluid in your vehicle — engine or transmission — there is a recommended specification of coolant for diesel engines.

Mixing, or worse, using the wrong coolant on your diesel engine can interfere with the cooling system and lead to damage in the long term. Regular coolant designed for gas-powered vehicles lacks the unique properties (additives) designed to handle the unique demands of a high-compression engine with hotter combustion temperatures and the potential for cavitation damage.