Where This WW1 Pilot Landed His Plane Seems Impossible - But He Did It

The legendary aviators of World War I helped pave the way for the development of aerial warfare as a standard tactic of the 20th and 21st centuries. While people like Manfred von Richthofen, the infamous Red Barron who fought some of the most intense dogfights in aerial history, get most of the press, the war was filled with impressive ace pilots who managed feats that are almost impossible to believe more than a century later.

One such pilot was Belgium's own Willy Coppens, who earned his ace status by taking on German observation balloons aboard his Hanriot HD.1 fighter. He began flying for Belgium in 1916, having paid for his own flying lessons in Hendon, England. This was followed by training in France where he started flying two-seat aircraft in combat, but it took him some time to achieve his first kill. Coppens enjoyed engaging in aerial maneuvers above the enemy's heads, showing off and dazzling onlookers with his impressive skills.

Coppens shifted his focus to taking on German observation balloons, which was more dangerous than it sounds today. These were filled with flammable hydrogen gas, and so-called "Balloon Busters" had to engage using incendiary rounds at close range while shooting through their propellers via specially designed gear. It was during one engagement that Coppens achieved his most impressive feat of the war when he landed atop a balloon, causing it to sag to the ground just after he reengaged his engines and took off again. This was one of many successful kills in Coppens' career, and it's easily the most unusual.