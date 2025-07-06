AMD Vs Intel: Are Intel CPUs Still Good For Gaming? Here's What Users Say
If you're building a gaming PC in 2025, one of the first choices you'll make is between an AMD or an Intel processor. While both brands still offer CPUs that can easily run modern games at high frame rates, the conversation around that choice has shifted over the last couple of years. Intel's reputation as the go-to brand for gamers hasn't disappeared, but the 13th- and 14th-generation chips left a lasting impression on gamers for all the wrong reasons — game crashes, thermal throttling, and firmware updates that arrived long after the issues were already widespread.
Intel's new Arrow Lake Core Ultra CPUs appear to have resolved most of those instability problems, but they also signaled a shift in priorities. Benchmarks show that Intel is still a solid option for gaming. However, with features aimed at AI workloads, multitasking, and creative workflows, these chips don't exactly scream "gamer" — and that's where AMD stands out. AMD's Ryzen 5 and 7 series X3D processors are specifically designed for games, thanks in part to their massive L3 cache and their clear advantage in CPU-intensive games.
The reality is that both brands are capable, but these days, either brand can be better for gaming — it just depends on which specific CPU model and price point you're looking at. Ask around Reddit and other forums, though, and user feedback tells a mixed story. Some say Intel's performance in the latest games is still more than competitive. Others are more cautious, pointing to past issues as a reason to stick with AMD.
Many users are switching from Intel to AMD
Intel still powers nearly 60% of all computers listed in Steam's May 2025 Hardware Survey. However, most of those systems fall into lower clock speed brackets, meaning they might be older. When it comes to newer Intel CPUs, user sentiment is a lot more divided.
While Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen CPUs are still widely praised as some of the best budget picks in recent years, there have been growing concerns around its higher-end chips. One gamer at r/buildapc says they bought an Intel Core i5-13600K CPU and had no issues whatsoever. Another user in the same thread called Intel's 12th-gen "awesome," but also said that they "wouldn't use anything newer from Intel, sadly."
But plenty of users argue that AMD now holds the gaming crown instead of Intel. One user wrote: "Intel is bad at gaming performance [...] Just not worth it." For many, it's AMD's Ryzen X3D chips that convinced them to avoid Intel. Another Reddit user claims to have ditched their Intel CPU altogether, writing: "I ordered a 7800X3D and returned my Intel [Core i9] 14900." That person cited thermal instability as the reason why they ultimately returned the Intel chip to Best Buy.
Even Intel's latest Core Ultra chips haven't impressed everyone. A user on r/pcmasterrace noted that Intel's CPU offered much lower frame rates in benchmarks. The Redditor summed it up: "I can't imagine that a gamer looked at these and said, 'this is my next CPU.'" Based on benchmarks from Hardware Unboxed, that cynicism isn't unfounded. When older chips run better and cooler, it's no surprise more and more gamers are turning to AMD.
AMD's upgrade path makes the difference
AMD recently launched the Ryzen 5 5500X3D on the 9-year-old AM4 socket, and community reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Plenty of users appreciate that AMD keeps updating the AM4 platform, especially for gaming. As one r/technews commenter put it: "AM4 is the platform that just won't die, and I appreciate that." Another post called AM4 "the main choice for building a cost-effective gaming PC."
For gamers on a tight budget, being able to swap in a modern, cache-boosted X3D CPU and keep their old motherboard and RAM is a big win, especially when it means freeing up budget for a better graphics card. Meanwhile, users on Intel's LGA 1700 socket are facing a dead end, as the current-gen Arrow Lake CPUs require the new LGA 1851 socket. This limits their upgrade path.
A gamer, currently on Intel's older LGA 1700 platform, expressed their frustration on r/buildapc by saying, "[I] bought i5-14600KF half a year ago, and I regret it every day." They added: "I also see no upgrade path left with my current CPU, so I'll definitely go for the AM6 build the next time I upgrade my PC."
Even AMD fans admit the company isn't perfect, but when gamers in 2025 can still drop new CPUs into motherboards released in 2017, sticking with AMD starts to make a lot more sense.