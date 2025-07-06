AMD Vs Intel: Are Intel CPUs Still Good For Gaming? Here's What Users Say

If you're building a gaming PC in 2025, one of the first choices you'll make is between an AMD or an Intel processor. While both brands still offer CPUs that can easily run modern games at high frame rates, the conversation around that choice has shifted over the last couple of years. Intel's reputation as the go-to brand for gamers hasn't disappeared, but the 13th- and 14th-generation chips left a lasting impression on gamers for all the wrong reasons — game crashes, thermal throttling, and firmware updates that arrived long after the issues were already widespread.

Intel's new Arrow Lake Core Ultra CPUs appear to have resolved most of those instability problems, but they also signaled a shift in priorities. Benchmarks show that Intel is still a solid option for gaming. However, with features aimed at AI workloads, multitasking, and creative workflows, these chips don't exactly scream "gamer" — and that's where AMD stands out. AMD's Ryzen 5 and 7 series X3D processors are specifically designed for games, thanks in part to their massive L3 cache and their clear advantage in CPU-intensive games.

The reality is that both brands are capable, but these days, either brand can be better for gaming — it just depends on which specific CPU model and price point you're looking at. Ask around Reddit and other forums, though, and user feedback tells a mixed story. Some say Intel's performance in the latest games is still more than competitive. Others are more cautious, pointing to past issues as a reason to stick with AMD.