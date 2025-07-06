Do You Need To Unplug Electronics During A Thunderstorm?

In this technological era, electronics have become deeply ingrained in everyday life. From work to leisure time, such tech is practically unavoidable in much of the world. While many of our devices and gadgets these days are battery-powered, many still utilize wall power to perform their functions. At this point, there are even several different kinds of electrical plugs to be aware of, and the wisest ways in which to use them. Ironically, sometimes the smartest and safest way to use a wall outlet and a device that needs it is to simply not bring them together in the first place.

There are some situations where, despite their relatively safe nature, outlets are better off left unoccupied for the time being. One such instance is a thunderstorm, where it's a good idea for your safety and the longevity of your devices that they're unplugged until the storm subsides. This is because of the possibility of a lightning strike impacting your home's electrical system, which can lead to a sudden power surge. For devices not equipped with a surge protector, this sudden increase in power can lead to damage or even a complete shutdown. Not to mention, your home's electrical setup is likely to sustain damage along the way as well.

No matter how you look at it, unplugging electronics during a thunderstorm is in your best interest. Simultaneously, there are major steps you can take to keep your entire house safe from a lightning strike.