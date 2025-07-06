Can You Use Synthetic Oil In A Lawn Mower?

If you're on the fence about whether to use conventional or synthetic engine oil for your lawn mower, reviewing the added benefits of a synthetic oil may help to warrant the decision. One of the main attractions of synthetic engine oil is that all of the impurities have been removed. This isn't the case with conventional oils, and these impurities can increase the amount of wear and tear within your lawn mower engine over time.

Synthetic engine oils also boast a longer service life which technically does mean you can go longer between services. As mentioned above, many manufacturers like Briggs & Stratton will still recommend you complete services at the same intervals regardless of whether you use synthetic oils or not. Some may feel comfortable prolonging these intervals however, when using synthetic oils, and doing so may help to justify the extra price commanded by synthetic oils.

Another main advantage of synthetic oils is that they can tolerate heat better, without breaking down or oxidizing like conventional oils. This is especially important for lawn mowers, which sport small engines that work often in hot and direct sunlight, meaning engine temperatures can quickly soar. Synthetic oils in situations like this will help to keep the motor running as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Conventional oils can produce by-products such as tar and sludge in situations too, which will only reduce the efficiency of your lawn mower's engine over time.