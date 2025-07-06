Yes, Ford Used To Make Lawn Mowers - Here's What Years It Sold Them
That famous blue oval has adorned more than just Mustangs and Mavericks over the years. And although we thoroughly enjoyed getting behind the wheel of Ford's smallest pickup truck earlier this year (the 2025 Maverick), it's one of the brand's smaller and lesser-spotted contraptions that has us intrigued. You may not know it, but Ford actually used to make lawn mowers, and the automaker's production of such machines actually makes a whole lot of sense.
See, aside from churning out SUVs and muscle cars, Ford always knows a thing or two about screwing a tractor together. So it made good sense for the firm to branch out in the early 1960s and begin offering "garden tractors." The earliest examples stem from 1964 — the T-800 and T-1000. They can also prove quite collectible and well worth restoring, although they're a little "heavy-duty" to be classed as a lawn mower.
The move towards more traditional "yard tractors" wouldn't arrive for almost two decades, with Ford's first lawn mower offerings hitting the market in 1982. Ford entrusted Gilson Brothers with the manufacturing of all of its mowers from 1984 onward. These models continued to wear the blue oval badge with pride until around the 1990s, so this was no blip of experiment for the automaker — it was a considered and time-tested venture.
A closer look at Ford-branded lawn mowers
One of Ford's first lawn tractors — as opposed to the earlier, Jacobsen-built garden designs — was the Ford LT 81. Information is quite scarce on these five-decade-old Ford models, but enthusiasts are out there, so some basic information can be found. The LT 81 was powered by a 318cc single-cylinder Briggs & Stratton engine, which developed just 8 horsepower. That's useful info when establishing how much power your riding mower needs for your yard size, but ultimately, the LT 81 is quite underpowered in comparison with many larger and later models. In addition to the hard-working single-cylinder engine, the LT 81 sports two-wheel drive, six-speed gears, manual steering, and an open operator station. Underneath, you'll find a 34-inch mid-mounted mower deck, and the whole thing tips the scales at 335 pounds.
Ford got rid of its lawn mowing side of the business in 1988 when it sold off its farm machinery group to Fiat. As a result, Ford lawn tractors and mowers became New Holland — a firm that still exists and sells similar products successfully today.