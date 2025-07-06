Yes, Ford Used To Make Lawn Mowers - Here's What Years It Sold Them

That famous blue oval has adorned more than just Mustangs and Mavericks over the years. And although we thoroughly enjoyed getting behind the wheel of Ford's smallest pickup truck earlier this year (the 2025 Maverick), it's one of the brand's smaller and lesser-spotted contraptions that has us intrigued. You may not know it, but Ford actually used to make lawn mowers, and the automaker's production of such machines actually makes a whole lot of sense.

See, aside from churning out SUVs and muscle cars, Ford always knows a thing or two about screwing a tractor together. So it made good sense for the firm to branch out in the early 1960s and begin offering "garden tractors." The earliest examples stem from 1964 — the T-800 and T-1000. They can also prove quite collectible and well worth restoring, although they're a little "heavy-duty" to be classed as a lawn mower.

The move towards more traditional "yard tractors" wouldn't arrive for almost two decades, with Ford's first lawn mower offerings hitting the market in 1982. Ford entrusted Gilson Brothers with the manufacturing of all of its mowers from 1984 onward. These models continued to wear the blue oval badge with pride until around the 1990s, so this was no blip of experiment for the automaker — it was a considered and time-tested venture.