Why Do Chainsaws Have Bumper Spikes?

There are around 36,000 people sent to the emergency room annually as a result of chainsaws, according to the CDC. With risks such as kickback, which pushes the saw back toward the user, any bit of added stability can go a long way. Enter the bumper spike, a piece of metal with pointed ends bolted to the tool and pointing away from the operator. A bumper spike allows you to rest the chainsaw against the wood you're cutting, and adds better control with the metal teeth gripping into the wood.

There are different designs available for bumper spikes, but each offers several advantages. First, depending on the brand, model, and bar length, larger chainsaws can weigh anywhere from 10 pounds to over 21 pounds, in the case of STIHL's mighty MS 881 Magnum. While that might not sound like much, you're continually fighting against gravity when wielding a chainsaw, causing fatigue, which can lead to accidents. Bumper spikes allow you to put the weight on the wood, offering you an opportunity to rest. Although there are smaller, lightweight chainsaws for more convenient use, they don't offer the same level of cutting power as larger models.

In addition to giving your upper body muscles a much-needed break, bumper spikes also stabilize your cutting movements and allow for better leverage when sawing through material. With four or five consecutive spikes, you can effectively pivot as the angle of your cut changes.