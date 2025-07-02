Is It Okay To Buy A Used Motorcycle With High Mileage? Here's What You Should Know

You might have indulged in endlessly scrolling through used motorcycle listings and wondered if that high mileage motorcycle is a great deal. There is a lot of skepticism around high mileage motorcycles, and this is a widely debated topic. There are plenty of examples of used and abused motorcycles in the secondhand market, and some have even been crashed and put back together shoddily. It is easy to get carried away by a deal and make mistakes while buying a used motorcycle.

Motorcycles, like all other vehicles, are made to be used and some handle the mileage better than others. However, if you know what you are doing and what to look for, then there is nothing wrong with a motorcycle with higher mileage, and it could potentially be a great deal. Riding and servicing motorcycles myself, I have had no troubles with high mileage motorcycles when they are taken care of.

Just like buying anything used, you should not go into a deal blind. Sometimes a low mileage motorcycle might also cause a lot of trouble. In the end, all that matters is if the motorcycle has been kept well and given the required maintenance. There are a few ways that you can determine if a motorcycle has been loved and if you are looking for a used motorcycle, I would recommend doing a thorough inspection before putting your money on it.