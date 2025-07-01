Annoyed By Constant iPhone Vibrations? Here's How To Turn Them Off

Vibration is one surefire feature to ensure you don't miss any alerts on your iPhone. As a replacement or supplement for audible rings, they're particularly handy when you're in a quiet library and need a more discreet alert. Similarly, it's better to have your phone on vibrate as a courtesy whenever you're at the movies or out on a date. If you can't really hear your mobile ring in a concert or a noisy park, vibrations can also save your day.

However, for casual everyday use, they're more trouble than they're worth. The constant buzzing can be physically uncomfortable for sensitive people, especially when the vibrations from your phone calls or alarms last for a long time. Plus, there's nothing more annoying than being woken up by your device vibrating on your hardwood nightstand at 3 a.m.

If you're sick and tired of your iPhone vibrating and startling you all the time, you can easily disable the vibrations right from the settings. Here's how.