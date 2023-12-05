This Feature Will Make Sure You Never Miss An iPhone Alert

Like any other iPhone user out there, chances are you bring your device with you wherever you go, whether that's on your commute home or to your morning class. And who could blame you? We rely on our phones for many of our daily tasks, from looking up directions to setting alarms to staying connected with family and friends.

However, while smartphones are undeniably an integral part of our lives, there are times and places where they can be more of a distraction than a help. Say you're in a high-stakes business meeting with the CEO or in a quiet library full of students. In such cases, the last thing you want is for people to hear your phone's constant pings and buzzes.

Simply putting your phone on silent might not be the best solution, especially if you don't want to miss urgent calls or messages. That's why the perfect compromise is using one of the iPhone's underrated features, the LED flash for notifications. This feature uses your flashlight to notify you. The flash is subtle enough to catch your attention but isn't so bright that it disturbs those around you. By turning this feature on, you can stay alert to important notifications and avoid disrupting others at the same time.