What Was The International Race Of Champions Series And Why Was It Discontinued?

What would happen if you gathered some of the world's best racing drivers from a variety of disciplines, put them in identically prepared cars, and let them do battle on a variety of iconic North American racetracks? Well, you don't need to imagine what it'd be like because it happened.

It was called the International Race of Champions, better known as IROC. Enjoyed by both fans and competitors alike, the IROC series ran from the early 1970s until the mid-2000s, gathering some of motorsport's greatest drivers, including names such as Andretti, Earnhardt, Foyt, and Unser. Beyond its on-track excitement, the IROC series also helped spawn one of the most iconic American sports cars of the 1980s.

The original IROC series ran through 2006, when a lack of sponsorship interest led to its demise. But today it continues to be a fondly remembered part of American motorsport history, now with reunions — and perhaps an even larger series revival in the works. Let's take a quick Look at the legacy of this beloved racing series.