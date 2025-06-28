One Oregon Town Is Replacing Fourth Of July Fireworks With Futuristic Tech

Independence Day celebrations hold a special place for most people who have grown up and spent most of their lives in the United States. The day — arguably the most important national holiday of the country — is synonymous with extravagant firework shows and pyrotechnic displays. For most Americans, watching a dazzling fireworks show with family comes with a lot of nostalgia and is deeply rooted in history and tradition.

For those unaware, the use of fireworks to mark Independence Day celebrations has been part of American culture since 1777, when the city of Philadelphia decided to hold a fireworks display to mark the first year anniversary of the American declaration of Independence. Nearly 250 years on, most cities across the U.S. continue to hold on to this tradition. Without exception, 2025 will also witness cities across the U.S. use fireworks shows to mesmerize citizens and captivate visitors.

One small town on the nation's West Coast, however, is changing things. The town of Lincoln City, Oregon, has decided to forego tradition and embrace environmentalism and good sense. While the town still plans to go ahead with extravagant Independence Day celebrations this year, the annual fireworks show will be replaced by an equally dazzling but more eco-friendly drone show, the Statesman Journal reports. While purists may sneer at this decision, given the sheer amount of negative impact fireworks cause to human health and the environment, the switch from fireworks to drones is a noble one.