This USB Camera Can Help You Solve Your Car Troubles
Have you ever encountered a tight spot (literally) when fixing your car and needed a little more visual information before finding a solution and moving forward? Well, a USB camera might be the perfect solution to your problem, like the Ennovor Endoscope with Light. With prices that start at $39.99 for its 5-meter (16.4 ft) single lens model, there are also 10-meter (32.8 ft) options with longer semi-rigid cables, as well as those with two lenses.
Capable of capturing 2.0 MP HD images, it has adjustable LED lights that you can set to your preferred illumination. This USB camera has an IP67 waterproof cable that doesn't require charging, Bluetooth connection, or even Wi-Fi to do the job. Plus, it's compatible with both iOS and Android phones. Out of the box, it includes a magnet that can be used to save any fallen metal objects and a hook that can help pick up non-metal things when your hands can't reach them. And if you lose any of these tools, you can buy another kit for just under $10 as well. On Amazon, the Ennover USB camera boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 2,300+ users.
Car problems aside, there are a ton of other uses for a little, waterproof camera that can twist and bend. If you're wondering how else this USB camera might change your life, here are some practical, unexpected, and fun ways that it may be able to work to your advantage.
What can you do with an endoscope camera?
Apart from being a great addition to your garage or automotive tool box, we've mentioned before how an endoscope is also a pretty useful tool for plumbing projects. For example, it can help you check for things like water damage or mold behind walls, pipes, or any tight corners that may be a little out of reach. For some professions, they can also play a crucial role in emergency rescue operations and surveillance practices. Animal lovers can also enjoy using the cameras when they want to look at bird nests or aquariums without bothering their inhabitants. And for people who are a little more creative, they can also be useful content creation tools for shooting unique camera perspectives.
While there's a lot of benefit to having a USB camera that is compatible with your phone, such as being able to take and store screenshots directly, it also introduces some additional complications. For example, it may mean you'll need to download apps that may not be regularly updated or take up unnecessary space on your device. In other words, it can also make your camera unusable when you run out of battery. Unfortunately, this can spell trouble if you plan to use it at remote job sites or when you need to reference YouTube videos. If this rings true for you, you can opt to invest in an endoscope camera that comes with a built-in screen instead.
Highly-rated endoscope cameras that don't need a phone
With an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 6,300 satisfied Amazon users, the DEPSTECH Dual Lens Industrial Endoscope has a 4.3" LCD screen capable of a 170-degree viewing angle that you can use to view videos without a mobile phone. Retailing for $59.12, this endoscope boasts a 2 MP waterproof dual-lens camera with a wide-angle FOV. With a 16.5 ft semi-rigid cable topped with seven adjustable LED bulbs, it has a built-in 32 GB TF card for storage. Unlike the Ennovor option, it also gives you the option to have three views: front, side, and dual camera. While it does have to be charged separately, the rechargeable battery is rated to last up to four hours.
On the other hand, if you have a lot more budget to spare, there's also the Teslong Inspection Camera. Available in three cable lengths (3.3 ft, 10 ft, and 16 ft), prices for it range from $139.99 to $159.99. Similarly, it also has an IP67 waterproof rating, but it is unique in a way that its LED lights can illuminate the sides, as well as the front. When it comes to the screen, it's not only bigger at 5", but it's also made to be durable with drop resistance features. In addition, it also has a slightly longer working time of 4.5 hours. Plus, it has a carrying case and a nice little handle, which makes it convenient for long, continuous use.