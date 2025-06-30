This USB Camera Can Help You Solve Your Car Troubles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever encountered a tight spot (literally) when fixing your car and needed a little more visual information before finding a solution and moving forward? Well, a USB camera might be the perfect solution to your problem, like the Ennovor Endoscope with Light. With prices that start at $39.99 for its 5-meter (16.4 ft) single lens model, there are also 10-meter (32.8 ft) options with longer semi-rigid cables, as well as those with two lenses.

Capable of capturing 2.0 MP HD images, it has adjustable LED lights that you can set to your preferred illumination. This USB camera has an IP67 waterproof cable that doesn't require charging, Bluetooth connection, or even Wi-Fi to do the job. Plus, it's compatible with both iOS and Android phones. Out of the box, it includes a magnet that can be used to save any fallen metal objects and a hook that can help pick up non-metal things when your hands can't reach them. And if you lose any of these tools, you can buy another kit for just under $10 as well. On Amazon, the Ennover USB camera boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 2,300+ users.

Car problems aside, there are a ton of other uses for a little, waterproof camera that can twist and bend. If you're wondering how else this USB camera might change your life, here are some practical, unexpected, and fun ways that it may be able to work to your advantage.