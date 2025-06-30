Why Tomahawk Missiles Use Silver (And How Much They Contain)

It seems like all we hear about these days is rare earth minerals and precious metals, all of which find their way into modern electronics to power advanced tech. It's all highly valuable stuff, waiting to be unearthed at mining sites, where it eventually gets processed and sold. Some of it ends up in the catalytic converters of cars, while other metals like silver and gold are often found on people's hands and ears. But these metals also power electronics. Missiles are no different. The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM), made by Raytheon, is a long-range cruise missile for land attack, typically launched from U.S. and British vessels. Each missile contains a warhead, engine, fuel tank, guidance system, booster rocket, and of course, silver — up to 500 ounces, according to estimates.

Silver has the highest thermal and electrical conductivity out of any element, where it is often used in the production of solar panels, batteries, circuit boards, and touch screens, with great corrosion resistance. It also ends up in missiles. The actual mechanistic and specific integration of silver into these weapons, like most currently-in-use military tech, remains secret. However, silver is known to be a key and indispensable component of military weaponry, communication networks, and defense hardware. But why do Tomahawk missiles contain this sought-after metal, and how much silver do they contain?