How Many MiG-35s Does Russia Have?

The Mikoyan MiG-35, nicknamed the "Fulcrum-F," represents Russia's attempts at modernizing its fighter jet fleet. With a focus on military prowess and no aversion to conflict, the Kremlin attempts to stay ahead of the curve by adopting technologically advanced jets, bridging the gap between its older MiG-29, nimble MiG-31, and cutting-edge Su-57s.

Russia is looking to keep NATO's best planes in check with equal firepower, adopting new technology including an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and advanced weaponry. These jets were intended to be affordable options for the Russian air force, with a prioritization of maneuverability over stealth potential, leveraging a pilot's skill in a dog fight. The jet is intended to quickly establish air superiority, perform all-weather ground strikes, and aerial reconnaissance. It all sounds good on paper, yet the MiG-35 project has been rife with issues since its inception, much to the chagrin of Putin.

With hopes of the fighter planes joining Russia's current fleet, in addition to exporting them abroad to other military markets, there were ambitious goals from day one. But the MiG-35 project failed to gain much momentum with domestic production slowed, and little to no interest from other international buyers. Losing out to competition for European and Chinese contracts stymied production. The future of the MiG-35 now seems in question, so what is the current reality of this warplane, how many are actually in operation, and does it have a future?