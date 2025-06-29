This Tiny MIT Chip Could Be The Next Big Thing For 5G

The world of smart home electronics is pushing ahead at a breakneck pace, bringing new form factors to the table while solving critical problems at the same time. The biggest challenge, however, remains the power draw, especially for devices that rely on sustained networks and a battery pack of their own, instead of a wired connection. The folks over at MIT may have delivered a breakthrough by designing a tiny chip for 5G-ready smart devices that is roughly 30 times more efficient in terms of power consumption.

The next-gen chip relies on a low-power filtering system to suppress unwanted wireless signals from interfering with device operation when hooked to a 5G network. The team says this high-efficiency chip is ideal for environmental sensors, smart thermostats, home monitoring devices, indoor cameras, health monitors, industrial sensors, and even wearables like the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation). Another crucial benefit of the new receiver design is that a lot of target gadgets can now be fitted with smaller batteries, which allows for the gadgets to also be smaller.

Thanks to advancements introduced by 5G, devices can be configured to work with a wider bandwidth of networks, but it also gets challenging to tap into those benefits without tackling the interference problem. The team explains that the current generation of IoT devices relies on a narrow-band filter to reduce interference from other signals. The challenge was handled by using a system of capacitors connected to a network. The resulting receiver occupies an area of just 0.05 square millimeters.