How Much Does The AllTrails App Cost & What Does The Paid Version Get You?

There has, arguably, never been a better time for those who live to hit the trails of the world by foot, bike, or ATV, as the information age has essentially put access to any trail on the planet at the fingertips of anyone with a mobile device. There are, after all, numerous websites and apps designed to help off-road enthusiasts find the coolest trails around.

Perhaps one of the best known of those apps is AllTrails, which, to date, has been downloaded by thousands of iOS and Google Play users. Those users have bestowed upon AllTrails a rating of 4.9 and 4.7 stars out of 5 on the respective sites. The app even earned the coveted Editor's Choice badge from Apple. Given the accolades, you might be surprised to learn that the AllTrails app is actually free to download. You might be even more surprised that you get plenty of features in the free version, including access to the service's trail maps, community reviews, and on-trail navigation for more than 450,000 trails around the world.

The free version of AllTrails is clearly well worth the price of admission. As is typically the case for free apps, a range of in-app purchases are also available for AllTrails, including two additional tiers: the $35.99 AllTrails Plus and the $79.99 AllTrails Peak. And yes, each version will unlock upgraded features and extras.