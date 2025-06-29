How Much Does The AllTrails App Cost & What Does The Paid Version Get You?
There has, arguably, never been a better time for those who live to hit the trails of the world by foot, bike, or ATV, as the information age has essentially put access to any trail on the planet at the fingertips of anyone with a mobile device. There are, after all, numerous websites and apps designed to help off-road enthusiasts find the coolest trails around.
Perhaps one of the best known of those apps is AllTrails, which, to date, has been downloaded by thousands of iOS and Google Play users. Those users have bestowed upon AllTrails a rating of 4.9 and 4.7 stars out of 5 on the respective sites. The app even earned the coveted Editor's Choice badge from Apple. Given the accolades, you might be surprised to learn that the AllTrails app is actually free to download. You might be even more surprised that you get plenty of features in the free version, including access to the service's trail maps, community reviews, and on-trail navigation for more than 450,000 trails around the world.
The free version of AllTrails is clearly well worth the price of admission. As is typically the case for free apps, a range of in-app purchases are also available for AllTrails, including two additional tiers: the $35.99 AllTrails Plus and the $79.99 AllTrails Peak. And yes, each version will unlock upgraded features and extras.
Here's what you get with the paid version of AllTrails
We should be crystal clear that the in-app upgrades for AllTrails are for annual subscriptions, and renew automatically every 12 months after you sign up. If that doesn't scare you away, an AllTrails sub may prove as essential in upgrading your hiking experience as any of the cool gadgets you might also pack along for the trip.
As for AllTrails Plus, that tier includes everything you get with the free Base version of the app plus some added extras. One of the premium upgrades is the ability to explore in offline mode, meaning you don't need a mobile signal to chart your path so long as you've downloaded the trail ahead of time. You can also accurately judge the time it will take to reach a trail so you don't waste a second of your time in the wild. Wrong turn alerts should also help in that regard, with Plus granting the ability to share your live location with friends on top od offering enhanced trail visualization via 3D mapping.
If AllTrails Peak has, ahem, piqued your interest, know that sub includes the features you get with both Base and Plus. This tier also grants access to trail condition updates, so you know the condition of the terrain ahead. You can also use the app's community heatmap to see how many fellow hikers you might encounter on a given trail. Peak also lets you build custom hiking routes and, as of Summer 2025, will include a "Lens" feature, allowing hikers to use their phone's camera to identify trees and flowers found on the trail.