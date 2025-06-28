Milwaukee Hand Trucks: Who Owns The Company & What All Do They Sell?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you regularly find yourself in need of moving heavy objects from one place to another, or if you happen to do that for a living, odds are you often find yourself loading and unloading a hand truck of some sort. In fact, either scenario essentially dictates that said device is one of your de facto tools of choice, and if you count yourself a bona fide connoisseur of hand trucks, you've likely got opinions about those bearing the Milwaukee badge.

That brand is, after all, a fixture on the shelves of many big-box home improvement outlets, including Lowe's, The Home Depot, and Ace Hardware. They're even sold through Amazon these days. Whether you're currently a user of a Milwaukee-branded hand truck or have merely pondered whether one of the devices might be worthy of investment, it's a safe bet that you know little about who owns and operates the company.

Given the name, one might reasonably assume that Milwaukee Hand Trucks is owned by Milwaukee Tools. But the hand truck outfit does not have anything to do with the iconic manufacturer that birthed the age of the lithium-ion battery. In fact, Milwaukee Hand Tools is not owned by any of the other major tool brands. Rather, the hand truck operation is part of The Gleason Group, whose factions have dwelled in various consumer and industrial markets since 1946. And yes, in case there's any question, that company does boast origins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.