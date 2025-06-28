What Are Forged Wheels, And Are They Better For Your Car?

The vehicles we drive depend on an enormous number of systems and parts to propel us down the road. Your car's manufacturer designs each of these components and systems to perform critical responsibilities and work seamlessly with the surrounding parts to keep the engine purring and the wheels rolling. While those stock or original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts are generally pretty robust and long-lasting, many drivers and auto enthusiasts choose to replace some stock components with aftermarket products. This is either to boost performance capabilities, improve the vehicle's aesthetics, or a combination of the two.

When it comes to aftermarket car parts, wheels are one of the most popular components for enthusiasts to swap out. Not only can aftermarket wheels vastly improve your vehicle's style, but, depending on the type of wheels or rims you choose to install, they can also boost your car's performance. Forged wheels, in comparison to cast wheels, are often picked for their durability and the long-lasting performance they can provide.

While cast wheels are built by pouring molten metal — frequently aluminum — into a mold, which then cools and hardens into a wheel shape, forged wheels are built from one solid piece of metal. A heavy-duty machine repeatedly pounds and presses the blank metal into its shape, resulting in a stronger, more durable wheel when compared with cast versions. If you're interested in learning more about the benefits of forged wheels and whether they're actually better for your car, stick around. Here's what you need to know about forged wheels.