What To Do If Your iPhone Mail App Is Frozen

Apple's Mail app comes pre-installed on iPhones, and most people just stick with it because it gets the job done. It does everything you'd expect an email app to do, and if your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence, you even get extra perks like Mail Summaries and Smart Replies. All of these features, though, may not matter to you if the Mail app keeps freezing every time you open it or try to send an email.

The first thing you can try is closing the Mail app completely and then reopening it. That often clears up any minor issues. Simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the app switcher, then swipe the Mail app off the screen to close it. If the app still freezes after that, try restarting your iPhone next.

If you have an iPhone X or later, press and hold the volume down and side buttons at the same time until the power-off slider appears. If you're using an older model, just hold down the side button. Once the slider appears, drag it to turn off your iPhone. Wait for about 30 seconds, then press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo. If your iPhone is totally frozen and won't respond, try a force restart instead.