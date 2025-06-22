Way before seatbelts made their way into cars, they were already a safety feature in some aircraft. The first car to use seatbelts is still debatable since, although Volvo appears to be the first brand to equip a car with the feature in 1849, the lack of evidence to prove it raises validity concerns. Regardless, it's undeniable how seatbelts significantly changed the landscape of transportation safety. Another safety feature that has had the same impact (no pun intended) would be airbags.

Invented by Allen Breed in 1968, although it didnot debut as part of a passenger car until 1973, the airbag has also significantly improved transportation safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 1987 and 2017, over 50,000 lives were saved by frontal airbags alone from moderate to severe vehicular crashes.

Now, come to think of it, the way we position our bodies when riding a car is similar to how we sit inside the plane, at least in the case of commercial flights. Granted that the same opposing forces affect both vehicles – thrust, lift, drag, and weight – it's a bit of a mystery why only cars have airbags as a form of protection during accidents.

Also, considering that cars with the best safety ratings often come equipped with multiple airbags, providing at least one airbag per plane passenger seems not only reasonable but also essential. So why don't airplanes have airbags on board? The answer is complicated because, apparently, some airplanes do have airbags.