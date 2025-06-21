This Chinese Car Brand Was Co-Created By Mercedes-Benz (And Is Now Competing With Them Directly)

China's electric vehicle revolution is well underway, and one of its newest and biggest projects comes from an unexpected partnership. In 2010, Stuttgart-based luxury legend Mercedes-Benz and one of the leading Chinese EV brands, BYD, joined forces to create a new high-end brand called Denza. The goal was to use BYD's Tesla-beating battery technology and Mercedes-Benz's luxury DNA to make a high-end electric car that would appeal to Chinese customers.

For a long time, Denza was not well known. Early models never really took off outside of China, more than likely due to lack of brand esteem. But the situation has quietly changed in the last few years. The Mercedes-Benz Group sold its last 10% of Denza shares in July 2024, giving BYD full custody of the brand. The irony? Denza now competes with the same car company that helped start it.

The change from working together to now competing is indicative of a larger global trend. It indicates that China's electric vehicle ecosystem is really growing up. It's becoming less dependent on Western knowledge and more focused on competing against it. BYD stresses that Denza is no longer a brand in training wheels with the release of the sleek new Denza Z9 GT and the sporty N7 SUV.