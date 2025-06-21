Why Do Cops Touch Your Tail Lights If You Get Pulled Over?

It's a sight that no driver ever wants to see — a pair of blue and red lights flashing furiously in their rear windshield. Getting pulled over by a cop is certainly no fun, as there's usually a lot going through a driver's mind in such a scenario. However, cops also have a lot to think about as they approach your vehicle to ensure safety and compliance with the law. Interestingly enough, this mindset is at the root of why some cops will touch a car's tail lights after pulling someone over.

Cops are known for performing acts that confuse drivers, from using yellow lights to swerving on the freeway. But touching tail lights seems like an especially perplexing action to be performed so consistently. In truth, this play a major role in protecting the police officer in the case of a sour situation. A cop's fingerprint on a tail light is meant to be an indicator to other law enforcement officials of the officer's presence.

This procedure can prove imperative for regular interactions that take a dangerous turn according to criminal defense attorney Joe Hoelscher who, in a Reader's Digest interview, stated, "Leaving a thumbprint on the brake light is an old-school way to tag a car with a fingerprint, so it can be identified conclusively as the vehicle involved in a stop should the officer become incapacitated." Along with ensuring the officer's safety, tapping on the headlight can also alert the driver to the cop's approach as well as inform the officer if the trunk is properly secured.