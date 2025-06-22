5 Of The Best-Sounding Yamaha Motorcycles Ever Built

Almost as much as the beauty of their design and the joy that riding provides, the sound of a motorcycle contributes greatly to the appeal and the visceral experience of motoring on two wheels. Some motorcycle engines are capable of revving to wildly-high RPMs, singing the siren song of combustion on their way to scarcely-believable redline numbers — much higher numbers than the engines in typical cars. Other bikes, with preposterous power packed into tiny spaces and with the lowest-possible cylinder counts, do their best impression of a helicopter-style thump as they idle slowly by.

Yamaha is no stranger to these kinds of machines. One of the world's premiere motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha has had plenty of great motorcycle soundtracks throughout their history that are favorites for enthusiasts. In some cases, these bikes sound excellent just the way they are. In other cases, it takes a bit of tinkering to get to those soundtracks, adding aftermarket exhausts to free up some extra decibels, or unique sound elements. For the purpose of this list, we won't hold modifications against them. Stock, modified, whatever — these bikes qualify as some of the best-sounding Yamaha motorcycles ever, and they all deserve a bit of extra volume.