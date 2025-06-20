How Long Should You Let Your Car Run After You've Jumped The Battery?

So you've successfully jump-started your car back to life; what's next? The last thing you want to do is immediately shut off the ignition and hope the engine roars back to life the next time you turn the key or push the button. Instead, you need to drive the car to restore the depleted battery. "Drive" is the operative word, because just letting the car run at idle won't generate enough current to juice the battery back up. But how long you need to drive isn't necessarily something that everyone agrees on. AutoZone, for example, suggests drivers hit the highway for 30 to 60 minutes to recharge a partially depleted battery, but more time behind the wheel might be required.

Interstate Batteries, on the other hand, suggests that it might take eight hours of highway driving to charge a depleted battery to nearly full. But since a car's alternator is not a battery charger, the only way to fully recharge a battery is with a dedicated battery charger. The AAA also points out that a dead battery may never fully recover to its original capacity. So, that half-hour zip on the highway may not be enough to prevent you from needing another jump-start, especially if the battery was already showing signs it needed replacing.