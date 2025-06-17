How To Find Your GPU's Serial Number (And Why You Might Need To)

If you've ever need to access your GPU SN (serial number) or PPID (piece part ID), and you're feeling stumped, you're not alone. While hardly ever a problem for laptop users, this is a question that might come up if you own a desktop PC. Even experienced PC builders often react with a "huh, where's that thing?" when faced with that questin. Fortunately, there are many different ways to find your GPU SN and PPID, and I'll walk you through them below.

The most common reason why you might need your SN/PPID is usually pretty upsetting. It's generally warranty claims or the return merchandise authorization (RMA) process. Most manufacturers will ask you for the SN to verify warranty status before they decide to repair or replace your GPU. You might also be asked for it when speaking to tech support. Fortunately, there's also a happier side to that coin: You might need the SN/PPID to register your GPU, which can sometimes extend your warranty or give you a freebie (such as a game). If you ever choose to resell your GPU, the SN can come in handy to help track it back to you as an owner or to prove that it's a genuine card.

When it comes to the PPID, it's sometimes used interchangeably by manufacturers, but you may also be asked for it specifically. This usually happens in rare cases like if a batch of GPUs is recalled, because the PPID refers to more than just one single card, whereas the SN is unique to your specific GPU.