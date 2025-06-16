Why Flight Attendants Have Cross-Body Seatbelts (But Passengers Don't)

Traveling by plane comes with risks, as shown by some of the worst accidents in aviation history. But even though accidents are inevitable, the airline industry always tries its best to anticipate the worst for both its workers and passengers. That's why each aircraft is meticulously designed with safety features. One primary safety feature found in all airplanes is the seatbelt. Long before the first car with seatbelts came into existence, the feature was already used by glider pilots as a restraining system during flights. The original design was a lap belt that would go over the waist. However, while car seatbelts eventually evolved into three-point safety harnesses, aviation seatbelts remained the same.

Advertisement

The lap belts for passengers keep them safe during takeoff, turbulence, and crash landings. Since aircraft are only likely to ascend and descend in the event of an accident, the lap belts are perfect for securing the passengers in place. However, you may have noticed the seatbelts worn by flight attendants — who are typically seated on jump seats at the front — run across their bodies, forming an "X." Marina Efthymiou, a professor of aviation management at Dublin City University, has explained that the cross-body seatbelts are a deliberate design choice. "Cabin crew seats are in spaces that do not offer any additional protections, [thus,] the belt provides more stability," she told Metro.

Advertisement