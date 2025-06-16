Did Chrysler Ever Make A V6 Hemi Engine?

The HEMI engine has been in the news a lot, with RAM announcing that, in response to popular demand, it's bringing back the 5.7 liter HEMI V8 to the RAM 1500 pickup. This comes following a short, but highly publicized V8 hiatus that came in the wake of electrification and an attempted shift to smaller displacement turbocharged engines.

This decision marks another shift in Stellantis' on-and-off-again relationship with V8 engines that have hemispherical combustion chambers. It began with the first-generation HEMI V8s of the 1950s. Then came the legendary 426 HEMI of the '60s and '70s, followed by the 2003 debut of modern third-generation HEMI V8 – the same one which will be returning to RAM for the 2026 model year.

In America, where we love our V8s, the HEMI name has always been associated with big V8 engines. That begs the question, did Chrysler ever made a V6 HEMI engine? No, there's never been a Chrysler V6 HEMI. But, there was an inline-six Chrysler HEMI that has become a bit of a legend in its own right. The reason you may not have heard about the HEMI-6 is because the engine is actually more Australian than it is American.

