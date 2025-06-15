5 Airline Myths Popularized By Hollywood

Since the Wright Brothers took to the skies, planes have been just as much an endlessly fascinating fixture of pop culture as they have been among the safest form of travel out there. It's hard not to be inspired by these mechanical marvels and what they represent in the course of human history, giving mankind the means of conquering a realm once thought to be impossible to penetrate. The larger-than-life idea attached to these airplanes has made them a natural choice to put front and center in countless movies and TV shows.

But as we all know, what we see on the big screen isn't always a one-for-one depiction of reality. This is certainly the case with airlines. As these environments open the door to everything from laugh-out-loud moments to nail-biting action scenes, Hollywood has never hesitated to stretch the truth of what goes down while up in the air. While some productions opt to bring on aviation consultants for greater accuracy, writers, directors, and producers aren't always obliged to follow their advice to the letter, choosing to put excitement and drama at the forefront.

It's safe to say that most audiences — ourselves included — wouldn't want our favorite airline scenes any other way and are well-aware that everything we see on screen isn't meant to be taken with the utmost seriousness. Nevertheless, it's fun to dive into just how wrong Hollywood has depicted air travel over the years and what the truth is behind these common myths.

