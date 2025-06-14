RFT Vs Non-RFT Tires: What It Means And Which Is Right For Your Car

You may have heard of RFT tires before, but do you know how they differ from standard tires? The answer is straightforward: RFT stands for run-flat tire, which, as the name would suggest, is a tire that can continue to run, even when it's flat. In comparison, typical tires will, of course, need repairing or replacing when flat.

If you're wondering how run-flat tires work, there are two different types. The first is self-supporting, while the other is self-sealing. The former sports a stiff sidewall that can continue to support the vehicle after a loss of air pressure. The latter, meanwhile, has a thin layer of sealant — or a gel-like substance — inside that helps maintain air pressure after a puncture. Self-supporting run-flat tires continue to function even after all air pressure is lost, whereas self-sealing run-flat tires require some residual air pressure to work properly.

While the advantage of either type is clear, they aren't perfect. For instance, most run-flat tires can only be used for up to 50 miles, at a maximum speed of 50 mph, once punctured. Traditional non-RFT tires can't even do that, of course, but they do come at a much cheaper cost. In addition, they don't require complex tire pressure monitoring systems, either.

