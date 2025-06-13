What Happened To T-Mobile Sidekick? A Look Back At The Discontinued Hit Of The 2000s

For a while in the 2000s, bizarre phones with quirky styles were all the rage. While trends have started coming back around, perhaps one of the biggest tells that a phone hails from those heady days is if it flips or slides. The second clue that dates a phone is a physical keyboard, especially if it's QWERTY. The T-Mobile Sidekick had both of those features, and it seemed to be everywhere in the 2000s until it suddenly disappeared.

Advertisement

The Sidekick launched in 2002, giving users a tiny slice of the web for their pockets back when the modern smartphone was still a distant glint in the future. Sidekicks plugged their users directly into the instant messaging services of yesteryear, Yahoo!, email inboxes, and general web browsing, all beyond the confines of their homes.

The Sidekick was a collaboration between T-Mobile and Danger Inc. After a few years and models, including ones built by Motorola and Samsung, T-Mobile pulled the plug on the Sidekick in 2012, announcing that the Sidekick 4G would be discontinued just a year following its release. At the time, T-Mobile told The Verge that it wouldn't be the end of the line for the phone's lineage, but no other models came to fruition. Now, the Sidekick is very much a thing of the past, despite the fact that echoes of the device can still be seen in smartphones today.

Advertisement