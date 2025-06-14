The Tu-22, which featured an all-metal aluminum fuselage and had space for three crew members, was powered by a single duct turbob-oosted RD-7 engine. In their book Tupoleve: The Man And His Aircraft, Paul Duffy and Andrei Kandalov mention that the most unusual aspect of the Tu-22 was that its engines were "mounted over the rear fuselage on either side of the tail." With turbojet engines, you need a bleed air system that releases extremely hot air from the engine's compressor section.

A U.S. Navy McDonnell Douglas F-4N Phantom II from Fighter Squadron VF-51 Screaming Eagles intercepts a Soviet-built Egyptian Tupolev Tu-22 "Blinder" over the Mediterranean Sea, circa in April 1977. U.S. Navy. pic.twitter.com/cYIijZvHHD — J.J. (@kadonkey) May 2, 2022

This air must be cooled, either by passing it through ducts or by using a refrigerant. This air is crucial for maintaining cabin pressure, especially when flying at high speeds. In the case of the Tu-22, the air pressurization was under particular stress because it was tied to the survival of not just the pilot, but also the navigator and the weapons operator in the cabin. For the Tu-22, the engineers developed a cooling system that relied on an alcoholic liquid consisting of 40% alcohol and 60% distilled water. When hot air passed through the evaporator placed in the refrigerant liquid, heat exchange took place and cooled down the air.

It's thermodynamics 101, where the state change of alcohol is accompanied by the conversion of heat energy, leading to the lowering of temperature. Now, the pilot can control the amount of hot air released by pressure-controlled valves sent for cooling, which means they also indirectly control the level of alcohol used as a refrigerant. This is where things get interesting with the Tu-22 and its infamy.