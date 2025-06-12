Here's What You Need To Do If Your TikTok's Comments Aren't Loading

No matter whether you visit TikTok to get updates on your favorite influencer, discover trending challenges, or watch viral videos, comments are a big part of the experience. If you're like many people, TikTok isn't just about passively consuming content; you want to express your thoughts and join the conversation, too. There are probably things you didn't realize you could do on TikTok, but leaving a comment is a basic feature we all expect to work.

Unfortunately, things on the app don't always play out as we expect, and the comments can fail to load. You may try closing the app or checking another video, but to no avail: the comments just aren't there. When that happens, you're locked out of the interactive TikTok experience, which means no replying to followers, reading viewer reactions, or participating in ongoing conversations.

If you run into this issue, it doesn't necessarily mean there's something wrong with your account. In many cases, it's just a temporary technical issue. Sometimes it's as simple as a weak or unstable internet connection that's keeping TikTok from fully loading the comment data. Other times, it's an app glitch, outdated software, or cached files that are causing problems with how content loads in the app. It could even be a TikTok problem. The good news is that the most common causes behind missing comments can typically be fixed quickly.

